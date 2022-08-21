Morgan Stanley Cuts ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target to €14.10

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.76.
ENI Stock Down 1.4 %
E opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $32.56.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
