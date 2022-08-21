Morgan Stanley Cuts ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target to €14.10

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.76.

ENI Stock Down 1.4 %

E opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

ENI Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ENI by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of ENI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

