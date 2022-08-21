Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Target Price to C$11.00

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.45.
Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $178.04 million, a PE ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 0.23. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.99.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.
