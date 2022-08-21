Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Target Price to C$11.00

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $178.04 million, a PE ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 0.23. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Institutional Trading of Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

