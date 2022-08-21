MKM Partners Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $150.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.31.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $127.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.94. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $128.58.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.