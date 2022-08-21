Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88,755 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

