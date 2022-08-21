Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$131.50

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.66. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

