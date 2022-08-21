Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Microvast Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Microvast has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 122.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Microvast

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Shane Smith acquired 250,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420 in the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Microvast by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 114,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microvast by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Microvast by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

