Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Microvast has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 122.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Microvast by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 114,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microvast by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Microvast by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
