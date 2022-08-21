CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CSG Systems International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 39,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 62,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

