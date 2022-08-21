CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CSG Systems International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.
CSG Systems International Trading Up 1.3 %
CSG Systems International stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International
About CSG Systems International
CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.
