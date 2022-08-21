Loop Capital Begins Coverage on TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $220.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.50.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $195.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.49 and its 200 day moving average is $194.66. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,368,000 after buying an additional 31,188 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,770,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after buying an additional 990,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

