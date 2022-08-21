Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

DHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.50.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $292.44 on Thursday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.