Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Xunlei Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of XNET opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

