Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Shares of XNET opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.30.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
