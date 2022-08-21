StockNews.com Lowers NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXGN opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,759.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at NextGen Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $63,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $185,185. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

