Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. Infosys has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

