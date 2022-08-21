Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $99.30 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

