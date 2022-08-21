National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.50 on Thursday. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.59%.
In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $86,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $611,750. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
