Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Premier Increases Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Premier by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.