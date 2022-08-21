StockNews.com Upgrades Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 687.3% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 695,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 607,488 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at $2,952,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 313,045 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 70.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 189,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

