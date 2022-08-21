Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $100.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.14.

CPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Copa by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Stock Performance

Copa Company Profile

CPA stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.37. Copa has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

