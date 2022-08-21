Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 4,187.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,187.86 ($50.60).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($41.45) to GBX 5,040 ($60.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.98) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($42.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.35 ($9,998.01). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 685 shares of company stock worth $2,482,229.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,960 ($47.85) on Thursday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,828.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,687.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,724.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

