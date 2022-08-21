DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DraftKings to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.65.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $189,342,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $69,110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

