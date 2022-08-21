Mizuho Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $390.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $270.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $413.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $337.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.10. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.96.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,824,680.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

