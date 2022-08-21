II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IIVI. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of II-VI to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.62.

II-VI Price Performance

IIVI stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $75.05. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI

II-VI Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in II-VI by 26.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

