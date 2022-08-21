Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $533.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $533.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $573.28.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $463.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.82. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.