Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
GLBE has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.89.
Global-e Online Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.67. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $83.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Global-e Online by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,249 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,321,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
