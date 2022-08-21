Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GLBE has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.67. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $83.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Global-e Online by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,249 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,321,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.