Citigroup Trims Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price to $34.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MRUS opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. Merus has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Merus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Merus by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merus by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.