Raymond James Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$61.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.28.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

