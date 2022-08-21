Analysts Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target at $8.00

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

CuriosityStream Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $95.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

