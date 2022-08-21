Analysts Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target at $8.00

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
CuriosityStream Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $95.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.69.
CuriosityStream Company Profile
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
