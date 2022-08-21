Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $9.71. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 107,103 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,457 shares of company stock worth $4,169,212.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 8.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

