Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.36.

Crew Energy Price Performance

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

