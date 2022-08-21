Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,118 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.36.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%. Research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

