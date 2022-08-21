Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS CWSRF opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

