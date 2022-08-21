Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Xerox by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.