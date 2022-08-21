Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $9.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

