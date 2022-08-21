Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $62.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.95.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:C opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

