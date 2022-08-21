Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $283.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $255.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,292,600,000 after buying an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

