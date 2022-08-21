Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target at $489.31

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $489.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Adobe by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $425.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

