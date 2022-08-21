Brokerages Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price at $13.88

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $4.06 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $249.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19.

Insider Activity

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Karrels purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

