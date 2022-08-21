Analysts Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Price Target at $124.79

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.79.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.25. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $20,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Entergy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.