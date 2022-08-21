StockNews.com Lowers Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on A. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.18.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.