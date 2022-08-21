Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.18.

Shares of A stock opened at $137.62 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.55. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

