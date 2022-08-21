Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $65.00 Average PT from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

IMO stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.16%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

