Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 10.5% on Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.20. 6,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 179,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Specifically, insider Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SYM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Symbotic Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth $534,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth $8,067,000. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth $219,400,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

