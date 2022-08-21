Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $15.24

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $14.47. Intapp shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 87 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Intapp Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $917.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.