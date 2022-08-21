Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $15.24

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $14.47. Intapp shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 87 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Intapp Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $917.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $226,687.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,103,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,744,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $226,687.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,103,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,744,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $36,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 469,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,541 shares of company stock valued at $779,363 in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

