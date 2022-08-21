Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Gap Up to $43.73

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.73, but opened at $44.69. Coastal Financial shares last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Coastal Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $547.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.