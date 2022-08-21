Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Up 3.4%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.72. 13,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,045,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
Cogent Biosciences Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $692.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 106.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 190,892 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $2,075,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,940 shares during the period.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
