Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.23

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 2330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

