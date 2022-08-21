Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 228,888 shares.The stock last traded at $52.40 and had previously closed at $50.31.

CQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.68%.

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 325,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

