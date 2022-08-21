CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $11.45

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $10.94. CI&T shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 80 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.