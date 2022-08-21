Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 89,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 970,796 shares.The stock last traded at $163.22 and had previously closed at $165.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

