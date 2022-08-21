Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.06

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 58926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HYZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 13.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $493.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

About Hyzon Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 939,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 40.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

