Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.06

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 58926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on HYZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
Hyzon Motors Trading Down 13.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $493.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors
About Hyzon Motors
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.