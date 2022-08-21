Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading Up 2.6%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.29. Approximately 1,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 355,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 18,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $642,590.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 18,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $642,590.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,445.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 106,324 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,865,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

